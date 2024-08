IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah at the Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai. Photograph: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple/Instagram

India Captain Rohit Sharma took the T20 World Cup trophy to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai on Wednesday.



The Siddhivinayak temple, located in Prabhadevi, north central Mumbai, is a highly revered shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is particularly popular among devotees on Tuesdays and frequently visited by celebrities.

During the visit, an aarti was performed for the T20 World Cup trophy, with Rohit accompanied by BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah.