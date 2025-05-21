HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New Moves, New Mindset: Is This Sabalenka's Year to Conquer Paris?

May 21, 2025 15:27 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Versatility is essential and it has come to the fore for Aryna Sabalenka in recent tournaments. Photograph: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka's game has always been synonymous with crushing power and unwavering grit but as the world number one strives to find success on different surfaces, she is adding variety to her game in her quest for a maiden French Open title.

The disappointment of missing out on a 'three-peat' at the Australian Open and early exits in the Middle East fuelled Sabalenka's run to four straight finals as she won titles in Miami and Madrid to consolidate top spot in the rankings.

With the Brisbane title also in the bag in January, no other player has lifted more trophies this year while she leads the tour with 34 wins.

But to become the queen of all surfaces, players must adapt their game. And on clay, they must be ready to not only work harder for every point but also learn to trust their instincts on the slowest surface of all.

 

Aryna Sabalenka

An illness sent Sabalenka crashing out in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year but if she is to pose with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in front of the Eiffel Tower next month, her renowned power alone may not cut it.

Versatility is essential and it has come to the fore for Sabalenka in recent tournaments, where she has used not just her brutal strength to put opponents on the back foot but also applied a touch of finesse to leave them wrong-footed.

Crafty drop shots, quick movements and more approaches to the net have broadened her game to leave her opponents second-guessing and the fans spellbound as she racked up wins and titles.

Despite an upset by Zheng Qinwen in Rome, Sabalenka holds a 12-2 record on clay this year after winning a third title in Madrid.

"I've been working really hard and improving on bringing variety into my game, I think that's the biggest key in most of the matches right now," she said after beating Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open final.

"I'm super happy that we were able to improve my game in everything - the movement, my touch game is much better right now, I trust my touch game much more right now also.

"Trying to come to the net, I'm not sure if it's really successful so far, but I'm trying. I think it's always 'work on yourself' and always looking for something to improve and get better at."

Things do not always go to plan, however, but that is when Sabalenka's mettle has been tested.

The Belarusian can go from blushing and flashing a sheepish grin when losing her racket during a point to receiving an audible obscenity warning when taking her frustrations out on a fan chirping at her between points.

However, she can deal with setbacks better than most.

Since 2024, Sabalenka has won nine matches in WTA 1000 tournaments after going a set down and she is the only player with a winning record after losing the opening set in that period.

"Right now, I'm stronger than ever, physically and mentally, and also my game improved a lot," she said in Rome.

"So I really hope this is the year where I'm going to look back on the claycourt season and be super proud of myself."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
