'It's Enough': Bangar Urges Dhoni to Step Aside

IMAGE: Sanjay Bangar urged MS Dhoni to 'make peace' with moving on. Photograph: BCCI

At 43, MS Dhoni continues to defy time and expectations — but for how long?

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes the Chennai Super Kings legend must now seriously consider stepping aside, suggesting that clinging on may only delay an inevitable transition.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Bangar urged Dhoni to 'make peace' with moving on, even as reports indicate the veteran has not signaled any plans to retire after IPL 2025.

"At 43, it’s very tough to play in that competitive environment. Leave aside this competitive environment, but even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it's enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well – if that was the motivation – but you know, you move on. Allow it. By you being there, if you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, there is never an ideal time. So you might as well have peace with the fact that even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own. It may take a year longer, but I am not going to be there for the entire cycle. So that's how I would look at MS' position," Bangar added.

CSK’s last six seasons have been a mixed bag — two IPL titles (2021, 2023) but four playoff misses (2020, 2022, 2024, 2025). Despite the inconsistency, the franchise continues to back MS Dhoni. And if recent reports are accurate, the 43-year-old isn’t done yet, with a strong chance of returning in 2026.