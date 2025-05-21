Is Swiatek's Paris reign about to end?

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek, who has won four titles on the clay courts of Paris, has slipped out of the world’s top three for the first time since March 2022. Photograph: Iga Swiatek/X

Iga Swiatek arrives at Roland Garros this month under a cloud of uncertainty, with the Pole enduring one of the toughest stretches of her career just before the defence of her French Open title.

The 23-year-old Swiatek, who has won four titles on the clay courts of Paris, has slipped out of the world’s top three for the first time since March 2022 after back-to-back defeats in Madrid and Rome.

A 6-1, 6-1 humbling by Coco Gauff in Spain and a straight-sets defeat by Danielle Collins in Italy have exposed uncharacteristic frailties in the game of a player seen as virtually untouchable on clay after she clinched her third Suzanne Lenglen Cup in a row last year.

Adding to the weight on Swiatek’s shoulders is the lingering shadow of Aryna Sabalenka, who seized the world number one ranking from the Pole late last season.

While Swiatek has largely remained within touching distance, the rivalry has unsettled her dominance, and she has struggled to recapture the ruthless consistency that defined her meteoric rise.

"I think I wasn’t really present on court, not there to fight or compete," Swiatek said after her loss to Collins in Rome. "I focused on my mistakes — that was my error. I wasn’t doing things properly. I was concentrating on the wrong things."

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek has largely remained within touching distance, the rivalry has unsettled her dominance, and she has struggled to recapture the ruthless consistency that defined her meteoric rise. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

It marks a stark contrast to this point last season, when Swiatek swept the Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros titles in dominant fashion.

Now, the question is whether Swiatek, who served a one-month doping ban last August, can rediscover the mental steel and aggressive precision that made her a four-times French Open champion.

Asked in Rome about her ambitions for the Paris Grand Slam, she struck an uncertain note.

"It would be stupid to expect too much because right now, I’m not able to play my game," she said.

Her remarkable track record on Court Philippe-Chatrier might suggest she is still the player to beat in Paris, but Swiatek herself was quick to dismiss the weight of history.

"It doesn’t matter what I achieved there before — every year is different," she added.

Following the disappointment in Italy, Swiatek admitted to shedding tears in the locker room but sought to use the setback as an opportunity for reflection.

"I need to find myself again and change some things,” she said.

"I listened to some advice from my team, and we’ve reached certain conclusions. I’ll just try to shift my mindset over the next couple of weeks."

With uncertainty surrounding the form of several leading contenders and the emergence of in-form Americans Gauff and Collins, the women’s draw in Paris is wide open.

For Swiatek, regaining confidence on her favourite surface could be the difference between an early exit and a fifth Roland Garros trophy.