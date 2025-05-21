HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISSF Juniorr WC: India's 20-YO debutant misses gold by 0.3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 21, 2025 10:12 IST

Adriyan Karmakar opened India's medal account at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday with a silver on debut in the 50m rifle prone event, ensuring a positive start for the country in the prestigious tournament.

IMAGE: Adriyan Karmakar shot confidently and was one of the earliest participants to finish. Photograph: Adriyan Karmakar/Instagram

The 20-year-old junior 3P national champion aggregated 626.7 after 60 shots and missed out on gold by just 0.3 points to Sweden's Jesper Johansson.

USA's Griffin Lake won the bronze with 624.6.

 

Adriyan, who has earlier represented India juniors at the world championships but never in a world cup, shot confidently and was one of the earliest participants to finish. His effort was also a junior national record in the event.

Among other Indians in the fray, 15-year-old Rohit Kanyan finished 12th with a score of 620.2, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare shot 614.4 to end in 35th place.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
