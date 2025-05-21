Coachless Djokovic eyes 25th Slam

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 21, 2025 15:00 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic, 38, is winless on clay this year after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open with straight-sets losses last month. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Novak Djokovic said he would carry on without a coach for now after parting ways with Andy Murray last week, as the Serbian prepares for his latest bid to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The high-profile partnership with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lasted only six months but Djokovic said his respect for the Scot had only grown in that time.

"At the moment, I'm not in need of a coach. I don't need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me," Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, a day before facing Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open.

 

"In the next few tournaments, we'll see what happens."

Djokovic, 38, is winless on clay this year after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open with straight-sets losses last month, and his form is a concern heading into Roland Garros, which kicks off on Sunday.

He had appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and said in February he would continue working with him for an indefinite period.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it," added Djokovic.

"My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
