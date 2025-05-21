HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Olympic Champ On Dil Chahta Hai Trip!

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 21, 2025 15:01 IST

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker's Instagram post -- playfully captioned 'Goa dump' -- did more than light up timelines; it gave fans a rare, candid glimpse into the Olympic star's off-duty life.

Bhaker hit pause on training to soak in the sun on her first-ever girls' trip. With a nod to Dil Chahta Hai, the 22 year old shared snapshots filled with laughter, beach strolls, street shopping, and carefree joy alongside her closest friends.

'Dil Chahta Hai... another girls trip with my gang! First trip with them, made so many memories. Sharing the Goa dump here,' Manu, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, wrote.

From windswept hair and sandy toes to goofy selfies and sunset views, Manu's photo carousel was a reminder that even elite athletes need time to recharge.

And whether she's pulling the trigger on the range or pulling off the perfect vacation moodboard, Manu Bhaker does it with style -- and heart.

REDIFF SPORTS
