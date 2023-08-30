News
Neeraj reveals India's plan to host 2027 World Athletics C'ships

Neeraj reveals India's plan to host 2027 World Athletics C'ships

Source: PTI
August 30, 2023 23:25 IST
India set to bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, claims Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Zurich on Wednesday.

Asked during a press conference on the eve of the Diamond League meet about India's possibility of hosting the World Championships in 2027, Chopra said: "They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity)."

"Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics). So, if they don't come, I will push them (to come)."

 

"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships)."

According to people in the know how of developments, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to bid for the 2027 World Championships, but will first need to get approval from the government.

As of now, the AFI is yet to approach the government.

The bid application form submission deadline is October 2.

Beijing has already announced its bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships.

World Championships was hard not only on body but mind as well

Chopra has been on a roll since his historic gold-medal winning effort at the Tokyo Olympics.

During the Stockholm Diamond League last year, he had set a national record with a throw of 89.94 metres.

He also bagged the silver during the World Championships last year, besides claiming the gold at the Zurich Diamond League.

Earlier this year, Chopra grabbed the top spot in the Doha Diamond League, which took him to the summit of the javelin world rankings before winning the gold at the world championships this month.

Although he has had a couple of injury setbacks since Tokyo Games, it has not deterred him to lose out on confidence.

"Because of my groin injury, I didn't compete too much this year. From May till world championships, I just did five or six throwing sessions, and not even in full run-up."

"World Championships was challenging for me, but I was prepared in my mind. The world championships was hard not only on body but mind as well," he said.

"In my country, there are so many people, and there was too much pressure on me. The world championships was the only gold medal I didn't have," he said.

Source: PTI
