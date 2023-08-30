News
What's Afridi Doing With Bollywood Folk?

What's Afridi Doing With Bollywood Folk?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 30, 2023 05:10 IST
Shahid Afrifi

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Shahid Afridi/Instagram
 

Retired Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who was returning from North America after a franchise cricket season, shared a video where he encountered Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani at Dubai airport.

 

'Have been on the road between Canada for GT20 Canada and the USA for US Masters T10 and multiple charity events for the Shahid Afridi Foundation past 40 days. I miss Pakistan. One thing is for sure, nothing unites people more than sports, especially cricket. Love this game.'

The video gained significant traction across social media platforms, receiving accolades from cricket fans in both India and Pakistan.

