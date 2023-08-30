News
Rediff.com  » Sports » New Mom Naomi Osaka Ready For Tennis

New Mom Naomi Osaka Ready For Tennis

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 30, 2023 04:59 IST
Naomi Osaka

Photographs and videos: Kind Courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram
 

Four-time Grand Slam champion and new mother Naomi Osaka is wasting no time in getting back to where she belongs -- the tennis court.

 

Taking inspiration from Serena Williams, who made a similar comeback after giving birth to Olympia five years ago, Osaka's dedication to the sport shines through.

Having welcomed her first child in July, the 25 year old was last seen on the international stage at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022.

 

Naomi Osaka

The former world No 1 has her sights set on the upcoming Australian Open as her comeback platform, and she's already deep into training following what she playfully terms 'a cool little intermission'.

