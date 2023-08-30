New Mom Naomi Osaka Ready For Tennis

Photographs and videos: Kind Courtesy Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Four-time Grand Slam champion and new mother Naomi Osaka is wasting no time in getting back to where she belongs -- the tennis court.

Taking inspiration from Serena Williams, who made a similar comeback after giving birth to Olympia five years ago, Osaka's dedication to the sport shines through.

Having welcomed her first child in July, the 25 year old was last seen on the international stage at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022.

The former world No 1 has her sights set on the upcoming Australian Open as her comeback platform, and she's already deep into training following what she playfully terms 'a cool little intermission'.