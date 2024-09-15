News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj won the silver at Diamond League Finale with fractured hand

Neeraj won the silver at Diamond League Finale with fractured hand

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 15, 2024 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra missed the Diamond League crown by a single centimetre to finish as runner-up at the season finale in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

Double Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he participated in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown, missing it by a single centimetre to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in Brussels, Belgium.

 

'As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year -- about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more,' he wrote on his social media handles along with a picture of his X-Ray results of the broken hand.

'On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels. This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track.

An x-ray of Neeraj Chopra's hand injury 

IMAGE: An X-Ray of Neeraj Chopra's hand injury. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

'While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go. 

I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind!'

Chopra had been struggling with his fitness this season and is expected to meet a doctor to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

This hand injury is a new one and he did not elaborate much on it.

Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Don't feel like they're my favourite'
'Don't feel like they're my favourite'
In-form India favourites to make ACT final
In-form India favourites to make ACT final
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
3rd Modi govt to bring 'one nation, one poll': Sources
3rd Modi govt to bring 'one nation, one poll': Sources
Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar
Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar
Ashwin opens up about retirement
Ashwin opens up about retirement
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Neeraj Chopra misses out on Diamond Trophy by 1 cm

Neeraj Chopra misses out on Diamond Trophy by 1 cm

Ashwin opens up about retirement

Ashwin opens up about retirement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances