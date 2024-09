In-form India favourites to make ACT final

IMAGE: India were unbeaten in the league stage of the Asian Champions Trophy and wlll look to carry the momentum into the semis on Monday. Photographs: Hockey India

Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their chances when they take on a below-par but unpredictable Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Hulunbuir, China on Monday.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1 respectively.

India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

It has been a commanding performance from the Indians throughout this series.

The most promising part of India's performance in the league stages has been the form of the strikers.

Scoring field goals was a major concern in Paris but here the young forwardline comprising Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and others have exceeded expectations.

Young midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, too, has shone bright, scoring some fine field goals. Besides, veteran Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma has excelled in the midfield.

The Indian defence too has performed stoutly, conceding just four goals with goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera not letting the team feel the void left the retirement of the talismanic PR Sreejesh.

Harmanpreet, one of the best dragflickers in the world currently, has led from the front and has continued his good form of Paris, converting as many as five penalty corners.

When India struggled for field goals, Harmanpreet stood up with his penalty corner conversions.

Harmanpreet also has an able understudy in young Jugraj Singh, who is right now the fastest dragflicker in the world.

But a knockout game is a new beginning for any side and the Indians can ill afford to take Korea lightly as they can spring a surprise on their day, evidence of which was their last-gasp equaliser to draw 3-3 against Malaysia and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The Indian defence will also have to be cautious about not conceding too many penalty corners as in Jihun Yang, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals, Korea possesses a potent dragflicker.

In the other semi-final of the day, Pakistan will take on hosts China.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.