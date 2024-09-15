Neeraj Chopra misses out on Diamond Trophy by 0.01cm

IMAGE: India’s Neeraj Chopra had a best throw of 87.86m in men’s Javelin Throw at the Diamond League finals on his third attempt, but it was 1cm short of eventual winner Anderson Peters's effort. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India’s javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished second best yet again, losing to Grenada's Anderson Peters in the Diamond League finals in Brussels by 0.01 centimetre at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, on Saturday.

The Paris Olympics silver medallist had a best throw of 87.86m in the season finale on his third attempt, but it was a centimetre short of eventual winner Peters's 87.87m effort.

Peters, a two-time World champion, produced his best of the day in his opening attempt.

Julian Weber of Germany was third with 85.97m.

The 26-year-old Chopra's sequence of throws were: 86.82m, 83.49m, 87.86m, 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m.

After his first throw of 87.87m, Peters logged 86.96m, 85.40, 85.85m, 84.11m and 87.86.

Chopra added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in the Paris Olympics following the historic gold in the Tokyo Games.