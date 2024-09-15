News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Don't feel like they're my favourite'

'Don't feel like they're my favourite'

Source: PTI
September 15, 2024 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us, says Travis Head.

Australia rode on Travis Head's century to beat India and claim the World Test Championship mace in 2023

IMAGE: Australia rode on Travis Head's century to beat India and claim the World Test Championship mace in 2023. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

India's current nemesis Travis Head had asserted that despite the visiting team's dominance during last two Test series, he does not feel the visitors will be the 'favourites' this time around.

India travel Downunder for the five-match Test series starting in Perth in November.

"I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them (a) lot," he told Star Sports.

"And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it's always nice.

 

"It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So, I wouldn't say they're my favourite."

However, the 30-year-old warned that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be a difficult lot to compete against.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go. And hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

The two teams will lock horns in the upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22, as India defends the Border-Gavaskar Trophy it has won over past four bilateral engagements (home and away).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preps!
PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preps!
I've started bowling but I won't take chances: Shami
I've started bowling but I won't take chances: Shami
SEE: A Touching Tribute To Shane Warne
SEE: A Touching Tribute To Shane Warne
Umar Khalid completes 4 years in jail without trial
Umar Khalid completes 4 years in jail without trial
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
NMC starts registering all doctors on its portal
NMC starts registering all doctors on its portal
Vij says he's in race despite BJP making Saini CM face
Vij says he's in race despite BJP making Saini CM face

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is

Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is

Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler

Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances