Hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us, says Travis Head.

IMAGE: Australia rode on Travis Head's century to beat India and claim the World Test Championship mace in 2023. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

India's current nemesis Travis Head had asserted that despite the visiting team's dominance during last two Test series, he does not feel the visitors will be the 'favourites' this time around.

India travel Downunder for the five-match Test series starting in Perth in November.

"I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them (a) lot," he told Star Sports.

"And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it's always nice.

"It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So, I wouldn't say they're my favourite."

However, the 30-year-old warned that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be a difficult lot to compete against.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go. And hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

The two teams will lock horns in the upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22, as India defends the Border-Gavaskar Trophy it has won over past four bilateral engagements (home and away).