Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj, Kapil throw their weight behind protesting wrestlers

Neeraj, Kapil throw their weight behind protesting wrestlers

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 28, 2023 11:22 IST
Also backing the wrestlers is cricket legend Kapil Dev and six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, among others.

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat break down during the sit-in protest on Wednesday

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat break down during the wrestlers' sit-in protest on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra on Friday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for "quick action" from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.

 

Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.

"This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

Also backing the wrestlers is cricket legend Kapil Dev and six-time Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, among others.

The 1983 cricket World Cup-winning captain on Thursday shared a story on Instagram page, with a photo of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia captioning it “Will they ever get justice?”

Tokyo Olympic Javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra wants 'quick action be taken to serve justice' to wrestlers

IMAGE: Tokyo Olympic Javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra wants 'quick action be taken to serve justice' to wrestlers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Facebook

The wrestlers have now received support from the country's only two individual Olympic gold medallists, with 2008 Beijing Games shooting champion Abhinav Bindra too recently voicing his support to the grapplers.

The wrestlers, who include Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medal winners in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital since Sunday, April 23.

Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site.

Chopra, who is currently training in Antalya, Turkey and has his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League on May 6, has been getting compliments on social media since expressing his views on the issue.

On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear the plea by seven wrestlers seeking the registration of FIR against the WFI president.

The SC noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India. The apex court also issued a notice to Delhi Police pertaining to the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Speaking to reporters after an executive committee meeting of the IOA on Thursday, Usha said, "Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA."

The IOA also announced the formation of a three-member committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI and conduct fresh polls within 45 days.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
