'History will remember you for ending corruption in wrestling'

With no voice of support from the powers-that-be, the sit-in protest by India's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh enters the fifth day.
Top grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia among others are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment. They were seen training ahead of what will be another draining day with their woes falling on deaf ears.
The wrestlers have received support from several quarters including Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra and ex-governor (of Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya) Satya Pal Malik, who visited the wrestlers on Wednesday.
'This fight is not just theirs -- it is for all women in our country,' Malik told reporters on Wednesday.
'I want to tell these young women to be patient, because you will be successful. The entire country is behind you. History will remember you for ending corruption in the field of wrestling,' he added.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com