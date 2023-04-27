'History will remember you for ending corruption in wrestling'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and fellow wrestlers train ahead of Day 5 of their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photo

With no voice of support from the powers-that-be, the sit-in protest by India's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh enters the fifth day.

Top grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia among others are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment. They were seen training ahead of what will be another draining day with their woes falling on deaf ears.

IMAGE: Wrestlers train ahead of their continued protests on Thursday.

The wrestlers have received support from several quarters including Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra and ex-governor (of Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya) Satya Pal Malik, who visited the wrestlers on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Wrestlers train ahead of their continued protests.

'This fight is not just theirs -- it is for all women in our country,' Malik told reporters on Wednesday.

'I want to tell these young women to be patient, because you will be successful. The entire country is behind you. History will remember you for ending corruption in the field of wrestling,' he added.

IMAGE: Bajrang Punia greets Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik welcomes Satya Pal Malik at the protest site.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are showered with petals by supporters.

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat are consoled by a supporter.

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat break down.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat can't contain their tears.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com