News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra comes out in support of the wrestlers

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra comes out in support of the wrestlers

Source: PTI
April 26, 2023 19:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra lent his support to the wrestlers and urged that a safe environment should be created for athletes. Photograph: PTI

Hours after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat appealed to sportspersons to join their protest to oust under-fire chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra took to social media to announce his solidarity with the athletes. 

Vinesh along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI supremo Singh, who has allegedly harassed seven female wrestlers including a minor.

Bindra, who has always voiced his opinion in favour of distressed sportspersons, took to twitter to term the incident "deeply concerning".

 

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

Bindra said that all the concerns raised by top wrestlers should be addressed by the administration.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently.

"This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI chief is being protected by the govt: Sibal
WFI chief is being protected by the govt: Sibal
Politicians rally behind protesting wrestlers
Politicians rally behind protesting wrestlers
SC serves notice to Delhi govt on wrestlers' plea
SC serves notice to Delhi govt on wrestlers' plea
This is communication: Aamir praises Mann Ki Baat
This is communication: Aamir praises Mann Ki Baat
Lakshadweep MP's LS reinstatement challenged in SC
Lakshadweep MP's LS reinstatement challenged in SC
Man with gun barges into Bengal classroom, overpowered
Man with gun barges into Bengal classroom, overpowered
Lakshya crashes out; Treesa-Gayatri march on
Lakshya crashes out; Treesa-Gayatri march on

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Please listen to our mann ki baat: Wrestlers to Modi

Please listen to our mann ki baat: Wrestlers to Modi

'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'

'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances