News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Ready to be hanged if proved I have threatened wrestlers'

'Ready to be hanged if proved I have threatened wrestlers'

Source: PTI
April 27, 2023 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'These wrestlers know me for years. If someone said to them, taking my name, they should have called me for clarification, instead of levelling baseless allegations against me.'

IMAGE: Wrestlers train ahead of their sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Dismissing the allegation that he has threatened the sexually harassed wrestlers and their families on behalf of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi on Thursday said he is ready to be hanged if proved guilty.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in their recent media interaction claimed that Bishnoi and the secretary general of Haryana wrestling association, Rakesh, have not only threatened the victims but also offered them bribe to "keep quiet".

 

"You can check my call records and my locations in the last few days. There is no truth in these allegations. I don't even know who the victims are. If it's proved that I am involved in giving threat calls, I am ready to be hanged," Bishnoi told PTI.

"I was in Hisar for a wedding with my family when the protest began. How could I have gone and met the victims' family. I am sure someone at the protest site is feeding the wrestlers with misinformation.

"These wrestlers know me for years. If someone said to them, taking my name, they should have called me for clarification, instead of levelling baseless allegations against me," he fumed.

Bishnoi said he has no ill intentions towards anyone and that he is being dragged into this because he chose not to stand by the wrestlers' side at the protest site.

"Bajrang had called me and requested to join the protest and I refused politely by saying that I want to stay neutral. I quit my CISF job, purely for my passion for wrestling, and joined the national camp to help prepare the wrestlers.

"And I have delivered, giving results as Greco Roman coach at National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at SAI centre in Sonepat. I was there for 16 months. I am into all these things. I don't know why they are dragging me into this."

It may be mentioned that SAI recently called Bishnoi for the national camp, but a day after he joined the centre in Sonepat, he was asked to leave.

Explaining the incident, Bishnoi said: "The SAI issued a list of coaches who were to join the national camp in January. I joined the camp on January 17 and was even allotted a room but the SAI created a new list the next day and my name was removed without providing any reason.

"I have asked SAI officials several times but no one gave me an answer. They just said no decision has been taken on my salary since my contract is to be renewed. But then, why did you place my name in the coaches' list in the first place?," he asked.

Bishnoi said he felt humiliated after being asked to leave the national camp.

He said in the past also "a few jealous" people targeted him and accused him of sexual harassment but he came out clean in the internal CISF enquiry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha
Please listen to our mann ki baat: Wrestlers to Modi
Please listen to our mann ki baat: Wrestlers to Modi
'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'
'Shameful! Athletes forced to hit streets for justice'
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart, stresses LAC peace
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart, stresses LAC peace
Govt brings up incest in same sex marriage hearing
Govt brings up incest in same sex marriage hearing
Modi government is always with the athletes: Thakur
Modi government is always with the athletes: Thakur
HC quashes summons in Raj Thackeray hate speech case
HC quashes summons in Raj Thackeray hate speech case

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'History will remember you'

'History will remember you'

WFI chief reacts to sexual allegation claims

WFI chief reacts to sexual allegation claims

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances