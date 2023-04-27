News
Wrestlers' protest: NCW chief seeks report from Delhi Police

Wrestlers' protest: NCW chief seeks report from Delhi Police

Source: PTI
April 27, 2023 17:10 IST
IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said she has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the complaints filed by the women wrestlers about alleged sexual harassment.

 

"We are not talking to the media doesn't mean we are not doing anything about it. We have written to the commissioner of Delhi Police, asking for an action taken report. We have also asked them why they have not registered an FIR," Sharma said.

She said the commission has received a complaint and acted on it.

"There were security issues of the complainants also involved as they did not want their names to be given out. That's why we did not talk to the media about it," Sharma added.

IMAGE: Members of the Khap Panchayat with wrestler Bajrang Punia. Photograph: PTI

India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday, demanding public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the sports ministry had formed the six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter.

Source: PTI
