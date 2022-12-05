News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Is this why Germany crashed out of World Cup?

Is this why Germany crashed out of World Cup?

December 05, 2022 08:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The teams as well who were mentally ready and had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations'

Germany

IMAGE: Germany's players with their hands covering their mouths as they line up for the team photograph before the FIFA World Cup gane against Japan at the Khalifa international stadium in Doha, November 23, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

 

Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking during a technical analysis of the group stages by world governing body FIFA, said it was notable the teams that focused on football and started well, like Brazil, France and England, had easier passage to the last 16.

"The teams who were not disappointing in their first game performance - because when you got to the World Cup you know you have not to lose the first game - are the teams with experience, they have results ....they played well in first game," Wenger said on Sunday.

"The teams as well who were mentally ready and had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations."

The Qatar World Cup has seen an unusual amount of political discussion from teams, with some voicing concerns about the host's treatment of migrant labour, its approach to LGBT rights and FIFA's threats to penalise players for political statements.

Germany's soccer federation was the most vocal in pressing for anti-discrimination "OneLove" armbands to be worn by players and said "extreme blackmail" led to Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Wales, England and Switzerland abandoning plans to wear them.

Before their surprise opening defeat by Japan, the German team posed for a pre-match photo with their hands on their mouths, alluding to them being silenced by FIFA.

Denmark also made a stand over the armbands and last month wanted to use training kit with slogans in support for human rights.

Speculation had swirled over a threat by Denmark to withdraw from FIFA over the armbands, which its federation dismissed as a media misunderstanding.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes
WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
'FIFA's threat over armbands is incomprehensible'
'FIFA's threat over armbands is incomprehensible'
2nd phase polling begins in Gujarat; PM, Shah to vote
2nd phase polling begins in Gujarat; PM, Shah to vote
PIX: Meet Argentina's Cutest Supporters
PIX: Meet Argentina's Cutest Supporters
England cruise past Senegal to set up France quarters
England cruise past Senegal to set up France quarters
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

German Players Close Mouth In Protest

German Players Close Mouth In Protest

Explained: The goal that eliminated Germany

Explained: The goal that eliminated Germany

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances