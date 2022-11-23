News
Rediff.com  » Sports » A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 23, 2022 20:38 IST
IMAGE: Germany's Ikay Gundogan, left, celebrates with Thomas Mueller after scoring the opening goal against Japan in the World Cup match on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Ikay Gundogan scored his first ever World Cup goal for Germany when he converted a 33rd minute penalty in the FIFA World Cup match against Japan at the Khalifa stadium on Wednesday.

He scored his 17th goal for Germany by coolly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to score the opener.

Known for his technique and high football IQ, Gundogan has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Germany since the start of 2021.

Prior to that, from 2011 to 2020, the 32 year old had scored just eight goals in 42 games for the national team.

In both halves in the match against Japan, Gundogan tried to score from long range, but both flew wide of the post.

The Manchester United midfielder, who was substituted in the 67th minute, also made a statement by wearing custom designed boots with rainbow colours to protest FIFA's rule against OneLove armbands at the World Cup.

 
