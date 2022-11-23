WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

IMAGE: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates with teammates after scoring their victory. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener on Wednesday.

The Germans had dominated the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium and taken the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum.

IMAGE: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring their team's first equaliser. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The second goal never came, however, and Japan's raids into the German half became more and more frequent, culminating in Doan's equaliser and a brilliant finish from Asano eight minutes later.

The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.

IMAGE: Germany’s Ilkay Guendogan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal via a penalty. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Germany’s Thomas Mueller competes against Yuto Nagatomo and Ao Tanaka of Japan. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Guendogan sent Japan Shuichi Gonda the wrong way after the goalkeeper's challenge on David Raum awarded the spot kick to Germany. Forward Kai Havertz thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but VAR deemed it offside, while Japan forward Daizen Maeda also had a goal disallowed.

IMAGE: Germany’s David Raum is fouled by Shuichi Gonda of Japan resulting in a penalty. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images