Rediff.com  » Sports » WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

Last updated on: November 23, 2022 20:40 IST
Japan

IMAGE: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates with teammates after scoring their victory. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener on Wednesday.

 

The Germans had dominated the contest at the Khalifa International Stadium and taken the lead with a 33rd minute penalty from Ilkay Guendogan after Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda had fouled wing back David Raum.

Japan

IMAGE: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring their team's first equaliser. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The second goal never came, however, and Japan's raids into the German half became more and more frequent, culminating in Doan's equaliser and a brilliant finish from Asano eight minutes later.

The defeat was the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany after a loss to Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, when they bowed out in the first round as champions, and to France at Euro 2020.

Germany

IMAGE: Germany’s Ilkay Guendogan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal via a penalty. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Earlier, Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan gave four-times world champions Germany a 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime after scoring a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Germany

IMAGE: Germany’s Thomas Mueller competes against Yuto Nagatomo and Ao Tanaka of Japan. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Guendogan sent Japan Shuichi Gonda the wrong way after the goalkeeper's challenge on David Raum awarded the spot kick to Germany. Forward Kai Havertz thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but VAR deemed it offside, while Japan forward Daizen Maeda also had a goal disallowed.

Germany

IMAGE: Germany’s David Raum is fouled by Shuichi Gonda of Japan resulting in a penalty. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Germany

IMAGE: The LED board shows the Video Assistant Referee decision to check on a possible goal during the FIFA World Cup Group E match between Germany and Japan. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
