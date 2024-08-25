News
Ingebrigtsen shatters decades-old 3,000m world record

August 25, 2024 20:49 IST
IMAGE: Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after breaking the world record to win the men's 3000m steeplechase. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel / Reuters.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the long-standing 3,000 metres world record at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday by more than three seconds.

Ingebrigtsen finished in a time of seven minutes 17.55 seconds, erasing the record set by Kenya's Daniel Komen in 1996 when he ran 7:20.67 in Rieti, Italy.

 

Ingebrigtsen's previous best time over the distance came in September last year when he was nearly three seconds slower than Komen's mark.

The 23-year-old was in shock when he crossed the line and looked at his time. Ingebrigtsen received a cheque for $50,000 and posed with it in front of the clock.

Three days ago, the Norwegian had exacted a small measure of revenge over American Cole Hocker by winning the men's 1,500m in Lausanne in 3:27.83, two weeks after Hocker shocked the Olympic field to win gold in Paris.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
