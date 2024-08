IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race. Photograph: Patrick Post / X

McLaren's Lando Norris took a commanding Dutch Grand Prix victory on Sunday with the second win of his Formula One career ending championship leader Max Verstappen's unbeaten home record.

Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen finished 22.8 seconds behind, after taking the lead at the start but losing it again on the 18th of 72 laps, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third place.