News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Masood defends Pak's decisions despite historic loss

Masood defends Pak's decisions despite historic loss

Source: PTI
August 25, 2024 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Shaan Masood addresses the media following the completion of the first test against Bangladesh. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket / X

Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Sunday defended the decision to select four pace bowlers and no specialist spinner for the first Test, which the hosts lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

It was Pakistan's first ever defeat against Bangladesh in a Test. Masood, who failed with the bat in both innings, refused to admit that it was a bad call to go in without a specialist spinner even after Shakib ul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets on the final day to bowl out Pakistan for just 146 runs.

 

“We had anticipated the pitch to offer more assistance to the seamers. Looking at the pitch, we expected it to do more,” he said at the post match conference.

“If we played 3 fast bowlers, we would be pushing them to the limit and the spinner would be bowling 25-30 overs a day, which we wanted to avoid.

"We thought that with the weather, it may not even last the full 5 days. At the end of the day, we got it wrong,” he said.

Shan also said that the decision to declare the first innings on 448 for six was taken to push for a result.

“We wanted to go for a win in the match and thus felt we had enough runs on the board to declare. But the Bangladesh batters showed a lot of discipline and intent in their first innings. Mushfiq and Miraz batted really well,” he added.

“We felt that with 448 runs we could get a crack at them in the fourth innings.”

"We could have done with more runs but there were also things with the ball and in the field that we could've done better to either take a lead or keep them at par,” he said.

Chasing just 30 runs, openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam guided Bangladesh to the target in 6.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Pakistan, starting the day at 65 for 2, crumbled against Bangladesh's spinners, losing their last eight wickets for just 81 runs.

The Pakistan skipper conceded it was not the ideal start to the home season where the team had to play a total of seven Tests at home and two away in South Africa.

“We just have to now get everything right and try to level the series in the world test championship,” he said.

Sunday's defeat was Shan's fourth straight defeat as captain after Pakistan's 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia last winter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Your legacy lives on': Rohit, Kohli hail Dhawan
'Your legacy lives on': Rohit, Kohli hail Dhawan
Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?
Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?
Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
Why did India choose cheetahs from these countries?
Why did India choose cheetahs from these countries?
Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint
Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint
Doc murder: Polygraph test of main accused underway
Doc murder: Polygraph test of main accused underway
Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing
Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing

Lakshya heads to Austria for pre-season testing

Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak

Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances