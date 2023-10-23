News
Indian contingent start strong at Para Asian Games

Indian contingent start strong at Para Asian Games

Source: PTI
October 23, 2023 10:44 IST
Para Asian Games

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

India swept all the three medals in men's high jump T63 and men's club throw F51 events with Shailesh Kumar and Pranav Soorma clinching gold in the respective categories to begin their Hangzhou Asian Para Games with a bang Hangzhou on Monday.

Kumar set an Asian Para Games record of 1.82m to win the men's high jump T63 gold while compatriots Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) and Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar (1.78m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

 

The three Indians were the only competitors in the event.

Para Asian Games

In men's club throw F51 event, Soorma also produced an Asian Para Games record of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively.

There were only four competitors in the event with Saudi Arabia's Radhi Ali Alharthi finishing last with a throw of 23.77m.

Monu Ghangas won the bronze medal in men's shot put F11 event with an effort of 12.33m.

In women's canoe VL2 event, Prachi Yadav won a silver with a time of 1:03.147. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!
PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Getting Married? Plan Finances First!
Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth
Dil Le Gayi, Le Gayi... Gayatri
Verstappen takes 50th win with Lewis, Leclerc excluded
