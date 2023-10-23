Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!

IMAGE: The umpires halt play because of fog during the World Cup match in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

In a rare occurrence in cricket, the World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala was halted temporarily after a thick covering of fog enveloped the HPCA stadium on Sunday.

Chasing New Zealand's 273, India were 100 for two in 15.4 overs when sudden fog descended at the ground, resulting in poor visibility, forcing the umpires to stop the evening match for a few minutes.

IMAGE: The umpires halt play because of fog during the World Cup match in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/X

The players of both teams returned to the dressing room before they returned after once the fog cleared without any loss in overs.



The picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala lies at an altitude of 1,457 metres -- the world's highest cricket venue.



The ground with a capacity of nearly 22,000 overlooks the Dhaula Dhar mountain ranges and is a big favourite among the players and fans.