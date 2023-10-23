News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!

Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2023 07:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The umpires halt play because of fog during the World Cup match in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X
 

In a rare occurrence in cricket, the World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala was halted temporarily after a thick covering of fog enveloped the HPCA stadium on Sunday.

Chasing New Zealand's 273, India were 100 for two in 15.4 overs when sudden fog descended at the ground, resulting in poor visibility, forcing the umpires to stop the evening match for a few minutes.

IMAGE: The umpires halt play because of fog during the World Cup match in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/X

The players of both teams returned to the dressing room before they returned after once the fog cleared without any loss in overs.

The picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala lies at an altitude of 1,457 metres -- the world's highest cricket venue.

The ground with a capacity of nearly 22,000 overlooks the Dhaula Dhar mountain ranges and is a big favourite among the players and fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India vs NZ: 'Poor' Dharamsala outfield back in focus
India vs NZ: 'Poor' Dharamsala outfield back in focus
Ross Taylor sees India as favourites to win World Cup
Ross Taylor sees India as favourites to win World Cup
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Women's BBL: Harris smashes six with broken bat
Women's BBL: Harris smashes six with broken bat
India sends 38.5 tonnes of aid to Palestine
India sends 38.5 tonnes of aid to Palestine
Drugs worth Rs 250 cr seized in Maharashtra, 2 held
Drugs worth Rs 250 cr seized in Maharashtra, 2 held
Cong names Pilot loyalists among 43 in 2nd Raj list
Cong names Pilot loyalists among 43 in 2nd Raj list

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances