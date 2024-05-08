'It's Like Finding Trout In A Glass Of Milk'

IMAGE: A frustrated Sanju Samson speaks to the umpires after being given out. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson's dismissal during Tuesday's Rajasthan Royals away game against Delhi Capitals joined the list of debatable umpire calls this season.

The contest saw a game changing moment when the RR skipper lost his wicket. Samson, who looked set for a sizzling century, fell in the 16th over, when he was picked up by Shai Hope off Mukesh Kumar.

Hope grabbed on to it at the long on ropes, but third umpire came into play to check whether his foot had touched the boundary cushions. Much to RR's frustration, Samson was given out. Samson then had a word with the umpires and was fined for it. The dismissal saw social media hit out at the umpiring calls in IPL 2024.

Speaking on a clip shared by official broadcasters Star Sports, retired cricketer-turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu opened up on the dismissal.

'The game changed at the dismissal of Sanju Samson. If we look at the replays side-on the foot touches the boundary twice and it's very clear. Either you don't use technology, but if you are using it, and if the technology errs, it's just like doodh mein makkhi padi hui hai aur koi aapko kahe piyo. Nahi pi sakte ho aap/'

'So, the foot touches the boundary line twice and after that if someone says it's out, the fans and a neutral person like me, then I would say now that you have shown it to me, now you're saying "doodh mein makkhi padi hui hai aur tum mujhe keh rahe ho ki piyo, main nahi piyunga".'

'It's not out. Whatever the rule may be, but you can see it clearly, some evidences are very strong to disbelieve. They are very conclusive. It's like finding a trout in a glass of milk. Then whatever happened there, the umpire didn't do it deliberately,' Sidhu stated.

'No one is at fault. It happens. It's a part of the game. But the game changed there.'