PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top

IMAGE: Virat Kohli masterminded India's chase as he scored 95 before India won by four wickets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's crafty 95 trumped Daryl Mitchell's rapid 130 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in the 50-overs World Cup on Sunday.

Kohli could not complete the chase but his matured knock helped India to reach a victory target of 274 with two overs to spare to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field, dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

Mitchell smashed a rapid hundred before New Zealand were all out for 273 in a clash of previously unbeaten sides.

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell celebrates after completing his maiden World Cup century. He is only the second New Zealand batter to hit a century against India in the ODI World Cup after Glenn Turner in 1975. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mohammed Shami led that effort, claiming 5-54 in his first match of the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) led India's rollicking start but it was Kohli's fourth 50-plus score in five innings that helped to inflict on New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament.