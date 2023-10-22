News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top

PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top

Last updated on: October 22, 2023 22:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli masterminded India's chase as he scored 95 before India won by four wickets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli masterminded India's chase as he scored 95 before India won by four wickets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's crafty 95 trumped Daryl Mitchell's rapid 130 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in the 50-overs World Cup on Sunday.

Kohli could not complete the chase but his matured knock helped India to reach a victory target of 274 with two overs to spare to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy on the field, dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

 

Mitchell smashed a rapid hundred before New Zealand were all out for 273 in a clash of previously unbeaten sides.

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

Daryl Mitchell celebrates after completing his maiden World Cup century. He is only the second New Zealand batter to hit a century against India in the ODI World Cup after Glenn Turner in 1975 

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell celebrates after completing his maiden World Cup century. He is only the second New Zealand batter to hit a century against India in the ODI World Cup after Glenn Turner in 1975. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mohammed Shami led that effort, claiming 5-54 in his first match of the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) led India's rollicking start but it was Kohli's fourth 50-plus score in five innings that helped to inflict on New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament.

The match was briefly interrupted by fog.

IMAGE: The match was briefly interrupted by fog. Photograph: BCCI/X
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India vs NZ: 'Poor' Dharamsala outfield back in focus
India vs NZ: 'Poor' Dharamsala outfield back in focus
World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs
World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs
England's Topley out of World Cup with injury
England's Topley out of World Cup with injury
Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen
Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen
World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win
World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win
India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt
India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt
World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!
World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win

World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances