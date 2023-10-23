News
What makes Shami India's most resilient bowler?

What makes Shami India's most resilient bowler?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2023 09:36 IST
Mohammad Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell to complete his five-wicket haul. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Pacer Mohammed Shami expressed his resilience and positive outlook despite being on the sidelines for the Indian team in recent times, with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj often getting the nod ahead of him.

"It's very important when you are not playing; it becomes very difficult. But when your team is doing really well, when the players are in rhythm, I don't think you should feel bad about sitting on the bench because you are also a part of the World Cup, you are also part of the team's success. You have to enjoy each other's success,” Shami shared during the post-match press conference.

 

Shami demonstrated his mettle against the Black Caps, securing a remarkable five-wicket haul at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala. He not only claimed the Player of the Match award but also achieved the distinction of being the first Indian bowler with multiple five-wicket hauls in World Cups.

“I personally look to enjoy every moment. The place where you are sitting, the environment you are part of is all connected to India's biggest sport. There, you have 15 players, 4 of us have to sit out. So I think about being positive and enjoying the moment so that we can all give our best,” he affirmed.

“I know that if it is not today, it would be tomorrow. Rotation will be there, so I always look to wait for the opportunity and contribute whenever I get one. You have to keep working hard,” Shami added.

REDIFF CRICKET
