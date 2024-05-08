News
Mother's Day: Share Your Favourite Pic

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
May 08, 2024 17:14 IST
Amma.

Ammi.

Aai.

Mom.

Mummy.

Mother.

She has so many names. But she is just one person.

Someone who is loving. Strong. Resilient. Hardworking. Generous. Firm when needed. Does not hesitate to tell us when we do something wrong.

Where would we be without our mothers?

It doesn't matter what your age is, there are times when all of us need our mommies.

So, tell her. Tell us. Tell the world: What makes your mother special?

Share the life lessons she has taught you. Or the most important advice she has given you.

Or the one time when you really needed her to stand by you and she did.

You could even just share a picture of hers that you are particularly fond of.

To share your Mother's Day story with us (Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in(subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, age, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
