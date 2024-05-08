Is Baahubali Dhoni?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CricCrazyJohns/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to inspire fans. With whispers of IPL 2024 being his last season, stadiums erupt each time he bats. But Dhoni's impact goes beyond the pitch, as evidenced by a recent connection to the epic Baahubali franchise.

During a recent event, fans noticed a resemblance between protagonist Amarendra Baahubali and Dhoni.

At a Hyderabad event for the Baahubali: Crown of Blood animated series, S S Rajamouli -- who directed the Baahubali blockbusters -- addressed the resemblance.

'Is the similarity between Baahubali and Dhoni because you're a Dhoni fan?' a fan asked.

'Perhaps the character designers share my admiration for him!' Rajamouli replied.

His response sent Dhoni fans into a frenzy.