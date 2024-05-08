News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Baahubali Dhoni?

Is Baahubali Dhoni?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 08, 2024 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CricCrazyJohns/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to inspire fans. With whispers of IPL 2024 being his last season, stadiums erupt each time he bats. But Dhoni's impact goes beyond the pitch, as evidenced by a recent connection to the epic Baahubali franchise.

During a recent event, fans noticed a resemblance between protagonist Amarendra Baahubali and Dhoni.

MS Dhoni

At a Hyderabad event for the Baahubali: Crown of Blood animated series, S S Rajamouli -- who directed the Baahubali blockbusters -- addressed the resemblance.

'Is the similarity between Baahubali and Dhoni because you're a Dhoni fan?' a fan asked.

'Perhaps the character designers share my admiration for him!' Rajamouli replied.

His response sent Dhoni fans into a frenzy.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch Baahubali, Now In Animation
Watch Baahubali, Now In Animation
T20 World Cup: Samson has 'made his case'
T20 World Cup: Samson has 'made his case'
Was This A Clean Catch?
Was This A Clean Catch?
'Finding Trout In A Glass Of Milk'
'Finding Trout In A Glass Of Milk'
HD Revanna sent to 7-day jail in woman kidnap case
HD Revanna sent to 7-day jail in woman kidnap case
Love Your Mother? Tell The World
Love Your Mother? Tell The World
'Google Wallet' for Android users in India launched
'Google Wallet' for Android users in India launched

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Dhoni Plays Through Pain

Dhoni Plays Through Pain

Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?

Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances