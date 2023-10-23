News
'King Kohli did it in style'

'King Kohli did it in style'

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 23, 2023 09:36 IST
'Watching Virat Kohli master the chase with remarkable consistency is becoming a routine for us.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli narrowly missed his 49th ODI century. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

India secured its first victory against New Zealand in an ICC ODI event in 20 years on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The World Cup 2023 game in Dharamsala match was tinged with disappointment for Virat Kohli who narrowly missed his 49th ODI century, being dismissed for 95.

Matt Henry took his wicket in the fourth delivery of the 48th over when India required only five runs for victory.

Kohli fell while attempting a glorious shot that would have granted him another century, but he still leads the tournament's batting charts with an impressive 340 runs.

Virat Kohli

 

Following his near-century, Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, expressed her pride on Instagram stories with a heartfelt message: 'Always proud of you'.

'Great win. King Kohli did it in style, but it was an outstanding spell from Shami that limited NZ to 273. It was a closely contested match and a wonderful victory for us', noted Virendra Sehwag.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates with team-mates after taking Will Young's wicket.

'Five wins out of five for #TeamIndia. An outstanding spell from @MdShami11 ensured India had to chase only 274, which could have been much higher,' V V S Laxman said after the match. 'Watching Virat Kohli master the chase with remarkable consistency is becoming a routine for us. Jadeja displayed great composure too.'

'Though we didn't witness @imVkohli finish in his trademark style today, it was a beautiful innings to watch,' noted Suresh Raina. 'He played a crucial role in today's match and is truly a legendary figure.'

'In a documentary several years ago, I mentioned that I believed Kohli often sought perfection in his game,' recalled Harsha Bhogle. 'As I watched the match today, I found myself captivated by Kohli's quest for perfection.'

REDIFF CRICKET
