News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India shuttlers sweep away Slovenia 5-0 at Worlds

India shuttlers sweep away Slovenia 5-0 at Worlds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 23:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BWF tournament racquet

IMAGE: India is in the running for a possible 9-16 finish at the BWF Junior Worlds in Santander. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Indian team blanked Slovenia 5-0 in its fourth and final Group B tie at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain on Wednesday.

The mixed doubles pair of Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Naryanan started the proceedings by beating Ziga Podgoresk and Spela Alic 21-11, 21-9.

Ayush Shetty notched up a 21-5, 21-5 win over Kevin Lin Lenarcic in the men's singles before Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer sealed the tie in India's favour with a 21-15, 21-14 victory over Anel Hac Gyorkos and Mark Korosa in the men's doubles.

 

Rakshita Ramraj got the better of Anja Jordan 21-4, 21-4 in the women's singles. The women's doubles pair Shreya Balaji and Srindhi Naryanan completed the demolition with a 21-9, 21-6 win over Nika Bedic and Kim Matovic.

India finished second in group B with three points, having beaten Iceland, Australia and Slovenia.

Their only loss came against group toppers China, the most successful team in the tournament with 13 titles, in their second group tie on the opening day of the tournament.

The Indian team will next play playoff matches against second-placed teams from other groups for the best possible finish in the 9-16 bracket.

The Indian team finished in 12th place in 2019. India's best result at the meet was a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Badminton, Worlds, Santander, BWF
COMMENT
Print this article
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC
England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
Nitish is in touch with BJP, may join hands again: PK
Nitish is in touch with BJP, may join hands again: PK
Suella Braverman quits as UK Home Secy over 'mistake'
Suella Braverman quits as UK Home Secy over 'mistake'
BJP leaders attend rape convict Ram Rahim's satsang
BJP leaders attend rape convict Ram Rahim's satsang

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

PCB reschedules the T20 series against West Indies

PCB reschedules the T20 series against West Indies

Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances