Rediff.com  » Sports » Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 20:48 IST
Kidambi Srikanth(l) and Lakshya Sen(r) make winning starts at the Denmark Open

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth(l) and Lakshya Sen(r) make winning starts at the Denmark Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian contingent started their second day of the Denmark Open 2022 on a winning note with the men's doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating the South Korean duo of Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the first-round match on Wednesday.

The India duo defeated their opponents 21-15, 21-19 in two straight games in a match that lasted 44 minutes. The CWG 2022 medalist Lakshya Sen also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first round 21-16, 21-12, in 33 minutes.

 

Indian women's badminton star Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women's singles competition in the first round after a loss to China's Zhang Yiman. She lost the match 17-21, 21-19,11-21. After being a game down, Nehwal made a comeback in the second game but lost the final one.

Prannoy HS and the mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will be in action, later on, Wednesday.

India's star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth started off his Denmark Open campaign on a winning note on Tuesday, as he defeated Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round. Played in arena one, the first game of the match saw Ng Ka Long Angus dominate the Indian shuttler as he clinched the game 21-17 with swift moves. Kidambi claimed the second game by a score of 21-14 to force a decider. Kidambi won the decider and triumphed 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 in 56 minutes.

The Indian doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Denmark's Alexandra Boje and Amalie Magelund in the first round of the women's doubles category. They defeated the Danish pair 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

The Denmark Open started on October 18 and will conclude on October 23.

