News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Reece Topley celebrates a dismissal

IMAGE: England's Reece Topley ruled out of T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury, dealing a major blow to the team's campaign beginning in Perth on Saturday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old left-armer rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday, ahead of England's final warm-up match against Pakistan.

He will now play no part in the main tournament, Sky Sports reported.

 

It is understood that the scans taken after the injury have revealed significant damage.

Topley is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in 2022, with 17 scalps in 16 games at an average of 28. He became an integral part of England's T20 bowling attack, operating with the new ball and at the death.

He has had four back stress fractures in five years, most recently in 2018, which led him to consider retirement.

England, who play against Afghanistan in their opening match here on Saturday, have two fast bowlers among their travelling reserves, left-armer Tymal Mills and right-arm quick Richard Gleeson.

Mills, who has not played since August because of a toe injury, is most likely to be promoted into the full squad as Topley's replacement.

In last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Mills played four matches, picking up seven wickets, before his tournament was ended by a thigh injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: T20WC, England, Topley, Pakistan
COMMENT
Print this article
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
Kharge is new Cong chief, to take charge on Oct 26
Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters
Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters
Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants
Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters

Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances