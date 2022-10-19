News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB reschedules the T20 series against West Indies

PCB reschedules the T20 series against West Indies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PCB logo

IMAGE: Busy home schedule forces PCB to rethink. Photograph: PCB Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled its T20 series against the visiting West Indies from January 2023 to 2024, due to a busy home season.

The PCB said it had spoken with the Cricket West Indies and both have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan. The series will now be played in the first quarter of 2024.

 

“The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men's T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament,” a spokesperson said.

The three-match series is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

The West Indies had toured Pakistan earlier this year, for a twin ODI and T20 series but after the completion of the 50-over matches, the visitors reported several Covid-19 cases in their camp due to which both boards agreed to postpone the T20 series and hold it in early 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Pakistan, WestIndies, T20, WC
COMMENT
Print this article
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
Tharoor lost Cong poll but scored many political points
Tharoor lost Cong poll but scored many political points
Meet new 10m air rifle jr women's world champ
Meet new 10m air rifle jr women's world champ
Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP
Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP
Bilkis rapists were out of jail for over 1000 days
Bilkis rapists were out of jail for over 1000 days

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

Denmark Open: Kidambi, Lakshya win, Saina loses

Wheelchair hoopster Ishrat Akhtar re-selected by WBF

Wheelchair hoopster Ishrat Akhtar re-selected by WBF

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances