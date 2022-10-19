News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 18:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis to talk cricket over dinner in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will meet over dinner here on Wednesday, BJP sources said.

Interestingly, the dinner meeting comes on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

Fadnavis, Pawar and Shelar (who heads the Mumbai BJP unit) are meeting over dinner at Garware club in south Mumbai. The dinner meeting could be about the new body selection for the Mumbai Cricket Association,” sources said.

 

Polls for the five posts of office bearers, 9 councillors of the apex council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and have filed their nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and Shelar.

Narvekar is the secretary of the Thackeray-led faction while Awhad is one of the most trusted aides of Pawar in his party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: MCA, Pawar, Fadnavis, Mumbai
COMMENT
Print this article
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
France, Brazil favourites to win World Cup: Messi
France, Brazil favourites to win World Cup: Messi
Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters
Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters
Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants
Putin's Plans To Destroy Power Plants
Modi wishes Kharge 'fruitful tenure' as Cong president
Modi wishes Kharge 'fruitful tenure' as Cong president
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters

Pakistan's Afridi sends toe-crushing portent to batters

Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise

Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances