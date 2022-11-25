WC 2022: Goalkeeper Gets First Red Card

IMAGE: Wales Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is shown a red card by Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wales Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the Qatar World Cup on Friday, when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

Hennessey is only the third goalkeeper ever to receive a red card at a World Cup finals -- Italian Gianluca Pagliuca in the Italy versus Norway game in 1994 and South African Itumeleng Khune in the South Africa versus Uruguay game in 2010 being the earlier 'keepers to be sent off the field.

Hennessey, who keeps goal for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, came charging out of his penalty area and took out Iran striker Mehdi Taremi around 35 yards from goal with a high boot with just four minutes left in the march.

IMAGE: Mehdi Taremi is fouled by Wayne Hennessey. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He was initially given a yellow card, but that was upgraded to red after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

With Hennessey coming off the pitch, he was replaced in goal by Danny Ward.

Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home from outside the penalty area -- the first such goal in this competition -- to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.