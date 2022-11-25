News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Security escort fans wearing pro-Iran protest shirt

Security escort fans wearing pro-Iran protest shirt

November 25, 2022 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Fans hold up a shirt with the name of Mahsa Amini and a flag advocating for women's rights prior to the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A man wearing a jersey declaring support for anti-government protesters in Iran was escorted by security officers into the stadium where the national team was due to play a World Cup match with Wales on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm why the man, wearing a shirt declaring "Women, Life, Freedom", was being accompanied by three security officers in blue.

The media liaison at the stadium for world governing body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the stadium media manager was not aware of the incidents but would respond later.

 

FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: Security staff speak with fans holding up a shirt with the name of Mahsa Amini and a flag advocating for women's rights. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the organising supreme committee referred Reuters to FIFA and Qatar's list of prohibited items, but without saying which prohibited item the fan was carrying. The rules ban items with "political, offensive, or discriminatory messages".

Another anti-government Iranian fan told Reuters she had sneaked a T-shirt past security into the stadium grounds but that her friends had been turned away because of their T-shirts which read "WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM".

Inside the stadium, a woman with dark red tears painted from her eyes held aloft a soccer jersey with "Mahsa Amini - 22" printed on the back - a reference to the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman whose death in police custody two months ago ignited the nationwide protests in Iran, a Reuters photo showed.

A man standing next to her held a shirt printed with the words "WOMEN, LIFE, FREEDOM", one of the main chants of the protests.

FIFA World Cup

Another supporter held an Iranian flag with the words "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest), scored through with black lines as a security man stood nearby apparently pointing at him.

The protests ignited by Amini's death mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution in Iran.

Amini died after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic's strict dress codes. Iran's World Cup team refrained from singing the national anthem ahead of their opening match with England on Monday, a sign of support for the demonstrations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's This Dhoni Fan Doing In Doha?
What's This Dhoni Fan Doing In Doha?
Why Brazil took nine forwards to the World Cup...
Why Brazil took nine forwards to the World Cup...
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'
Where India erred against New Zealand in 1st ODI...
Where India erred against New Zealand in 1st ODI...
It's Bhediya time for Kriti-Varun!
It's Bhediya time for Kriti-Varun!
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Wales vs Iran
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Wales vs Iran
Iran players resume singing of national anthem at WC
Iran players resume singing of national anthem at WC

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Iran players resume singing of national anthem at WC

Iran players resume singing of national anthem at WC

FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Wales vs Iran

FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Wales vs Iran

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances