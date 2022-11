Wales and Iran goalless at break after Gholizadeh strike disallowed

IMAGE: Wales' Harry Wilson in action with Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Wales and Iran were goalless at the end of the first half of their World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday, after Iran forward Ali Gholizadeh's strike was ruled out for offside.

IMAGE: Wales' Joe Rodon in action with Iran's Mehdi Taremi. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Gholizadeh thought he had given Iran an early lead after linking up brilliantly with Sardar Azmoun, but VAR ruled it out. Earlier, Wales striker Kieffer Moore had a shot from close range saved by Iran keeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.