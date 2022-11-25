News
Rediff.com  » Sports » What's This Dhoni Fan Doing In Doha?

What's This Dhoni Fan Doing In Doha?

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 25, 2022 15:51 IST
CSK

On Thursday night, Brazilian fans turned the Lusail stadium in Qatar into a sea of yellow.

But one fan stood out in his yellow jersey. That's because IPL giants Chennai Super Kings can be recognised from any corner of a stadium and die-hard fans like Nabeel would do anything to show their support.

CSK

It was a perfect union of yellow jerseys when this Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan showed off the CSK jersey at the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia.

Four-time IPL champions CSK took to social media to post a photo of the Dhoni fan in Doha. The fan was also seen sporting the Brazil jersey before he posed with the CSK jersey from the stands.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
