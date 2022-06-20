News
Fitzpatrick's magical moment seals U.S. Open Golf win

June 20, 2022 11:56 IST
IMAGE: England's Matt Fitzpatrick poses with the US Open Trophy. Photograph: Bob DeChiara/Reuters.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick delivered a shot for the ages when he needed it most on Sunday, finding the green from a fairway bunker at the last hole to win the U.S. Open and claim his first career major title in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

Fitzpatrick's incredible shot from the sand 161 yards out settled 18 feet from the cup to all but end what had been a heart-pounding back-nine battle with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris at The Country Club.

"It's one of the best shots I ever hit, there's no doubt about it," Fitzpatrick said after a two-under-par 68 that left him at six under for the week.

 

There had been a lot of talk about Fitzpatrick all week given he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at the same demanding venue.

The 27-year-old, who began the final round in a share of the lead with Zalatoris and one shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm, reached the turn with a one-shot lead after mixing two birdies with two bogeys.

But he carded two quick bogeys and, coupled with a Zalatoris birdie, walked off the 11th green trailing by two shots.

Birdies at the 13th and 15th put Fitzpatrick back in the driver's seat and he held on to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur at the same venue.

Fitzpatrick celebrated with his caddie and then his parents and younger brother, Alex, who was his caddie for his U.S. Amateur win.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama carded the low round of the week, a five-under-par 65 that powered him into fourth place, a shot clear of pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (69) and twice major winner Collin Morikawa (66).

World number two Rahm, who squandered a chance to take the 54-hole lead after a closing double-bogey on Saturday, shot a four-over 74 that left him seven shots back of Fitzpatrick.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
