IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored just 96 runs in the five matches with a top score of 57. Photograph: BCCI

Twitter seems furious with Ruturaj Gaikwad for allegedly 'mistreating' and 'disrespecting' a groundsman at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

A video of the opener went viral where Gaikwad was spotted denying the groundsman a selfie when he was in the dugout, waiting for the rain to stop. The cricketer could be seen asking him to keep a distance.

The video left spectators unimpressed. Take a look at some reactions: