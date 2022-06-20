'Pant is overweight and bulky'

Photograph: BCCI

After the final T20I against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, Rishabh Pant's poor show with the bat has become a hot topic of debate.

Pant scored just 57 runs in 5 T20I matches at a poor average of 14.35. The stand-in India captain also faced flak for his leadership in the series.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has a different peeve about Pant.

Photograph: BCCI

'When a fast bowler is bowling,' Kaneria pointed out on on his YouTube channel, 'he (Pant) doesn't crouch and sit down. He keeps standing. Maybe because he is slightly overweight and bulky, he can't come up that quickly, and he doesn't have that much of time.'

'He just stays bent back and low, he doesn't sit down properly. I think that shows a little concern over his fitness. Is Rishabh Pant fully fit?' Kaneria asked.

'Pant will have to improve his batting style,' Kaneria advised. 'There is K S Bharat available and I don't see any wrong in bringing in Wriddhiman Saha. Just give a break to Rishabh Pant.'