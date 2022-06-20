News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd ODI: No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands

2nd ODI: No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands

June 20, 2022 00:24 IST
England

IMAGE: England's Phil Salt in action. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

England beat Netherlands by six wickets in the second match of their ODI series on Sunday but were made to work much harder than in their spectacular record-breaking opening win.

 

Any chance of breaking the ODI batting record they set on Friday, when they smashed 498-4 in a 232-run victory, were banished as the Dutch won the toss and batted first.

After rain delayed the start in Amstelveen, the hosts put on 235-7 in their 41 overs with Tonga-born Scott Edwards scoring 78 off 73 balls to the delight of the home fans.

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: England's Moeen Ali in action. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

England appeared to be cruising to victory when Jason Roy (73) and Phil Salt (77) put on 139 for the opening wicket.

But both were removed by Aryan Dutt while England captain Eoin Morgan went for a duck for the second time in three days and Liam Livingstone was bowled for four by Tim Pringle.

But England were never in any real danger and Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali saw the visitors home with 29 balls to spare.

On Friday, Jos Buttler, Malan and Salt all notched up centuries while Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty (17 balls) as they eclipsed their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
