EPL Roundup: Chelsea, City register massive wins

IMAGE: Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores their fourth goal vs Wolves. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Noni Madueke silenced the boos with a second-half hat-trick all assisted by Cole Palmer as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.

Chelsea's first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived in spectacular fashion as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break following an absorbing first period.

Maresca's side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves fell part after the break, however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes.

Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side's sixth goal.

Much has been made of Chelsea's huge squad assembled at massive cost and the baffling puzzle Italian Maresca has been hired to solve, but the youthful side he sent out on Sunday including nine players aged 23 or under gelled impressively.

Haaland 'tricks as Man City drub Ipswich 4-1

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his team's fourth goal vs Ipswich. Photograph: Phil Noble / Reuters

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday and lift the champions to the top of the Premier League table.

They lead on goal difference from Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 with a last-gasp goal, and Arsenal who struck twice late on to earn a gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur handed last-placed Everton more misery with a 4-0 victory and West Ham earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City scored three times in less than four minutes after conceding a shock early goal to crush Ipswich and remain perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title.

Haaland kicked off City's trio of goals in 191 seconds with a penalty in the 12th minute. Kevin De Bruyne netted less than two minutes later and Haaland struck again to all but seal the victory at Etihad Stadium.

"Last season (Haaland) struggled a lot, especially at the beginning," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable."

Arne Slot's comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors' hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Before Sunday, no Liverpool boss since Graeme Souness in 1991 had secured wins in their two opening league games in charge, but Klopp's successor was immediately on course to achieve such a feat on his Anfield bow after Diaz's strike.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal with Joe Willock. Photograph: Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday and spoil their hosts’ 125th anniversary celebrations.

Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.

Newcastle advanced to four points from their opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew their first match at Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark their anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara's effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

Ouattara rose powerfully but a check showed the ball hit him on the top of his arm as he went up for the header and it was disallowed to the frustration of the home fans.