PIX: Atletico win; Mourinho begins three-match ban

IMAGES from soccer matches played across Europe on Sunday.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios celebrates scoring their second goal with team Koke in the La Liga match against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Midfielder Pablo Barrios scored deep in added time to give Atletico Madrid a much-needed 2-1 LaLiga win at Sevilla on Sunday that ended their month-long six-game winless run in all competitions.

Eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 on penalties by old rivals Real Madrid and knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals by Barcelona, Atletico kept their slim hopes of claiming the LaLiga title alive after leaders Barca and Real both dropped points on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico moved on to 60 points, three behind Real who slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Valencia while Barca were held 1-1 by Betis and are comfortable at the top on 67 points with eight games left. Sevilla are 11th on 36 points.

The match had a promising start with French midfielder Lucien Agoume opening the scoring for Sevilla with a thunderous strike and Julian Alvarez equalising with a tidy finish from the penalty spot after Conor Galagher was fouled in the 25th minute.

But it petered out into a dour clash until Barrios made a great run through the middle and unleashed a bullet strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

It was a hard-fought win that Simeone celebrated enthusiastically, ending a miserable month after Atletico had looked to be genuine contenders for three major titles.

They were going head to head with Barca and Real in the LaLiga standings and secured direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16, enjoying a two-month unbeaten streak just a little over four weeks ago.

A heartbreaking home loss on penalties to local rivals Real in the Champions League, however, was followed by a 4-2 home LaLiga defeat by Barca in which they allowed their rivals to fight back from two goals down.

With elimination from the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, Atletico's last hope is LaLiga, and Barrio's goal kept that dream alive.

"We needed this win so badly," captain Koke told Movistar Plus.

"After the first goal, which was a blow early on, we bounced back and changed the result. We deserved the win, and this is the line to follow, there is a lot of commitment from everyone and there is no other way to face it as match by match.

"It's been a tough few days for us, because when things don't go the way and you want them to, it's even more annoying."

Roma and Juventus share spoils in 1-1 draw

IMAGE: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in action with AS Roma's Manu Kone during their Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

AS Roma and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Sunday as Roma's Eldor Shomurodov cancelled out a first-half opener by Juve captain Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli broke the deadlock for the visitors five minutes before halftime with a shot from outside the area and Roma substitute Shomurodov levelled soon after the break from a rebound, blasting the ball in off the crossbar from close range.

Juve were held to a draw in new manager Igor Tudor's second game in charge, after the former defender got off to a winning start last weekend with a 1-0 home victory over Genoa.

Juventus are fifth on 56 points after 31 games, level with fourth-placed Bologna who host second-placed Napoli on Monday.

Roma, unbeaten in the league since late December, sit seventh with 53 points and still hold realistic chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

However, Claudio Ranieri's men still have to face leaders Inter Milan, third-placed Atalanta, Fiorentina and AC Milan after travelling to sixth-placed Lazio next weekend.

Juventus started aggressively and Timothy Weah tested Roma keeper Mile Svilar from distance after three minutes.

Roma's Bryan Cristante had a close-range attempt thwarted by a superb block from Juve defender Pierre Kalulu before Dusan Vlahovic threatened Roma's goal with a header.

The hosts, without injured striker Paulo Dybala, came close to taking the lead through Stephan El Shaarawy, who hit the post with a header just before Locatelli gave Juventus the lead.

Kalulu's cross was cleared from around the penalty spot, but the new Juventus captain fired a first-time shot inside the bottom corner.

Roma, who had no attempts on target in the opening half, equalised through halftime substitute Shomurodov in the 49th minute.

Evan Ndicka tested Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio with a header from a corner and Shomurodov was in the right place to score from the follow-up.

Isaksen goal earns Lazio 1-0 win at Atalanta

IMAGE: Lazio's Gustav Isaksen celebrates scoring their first goal with Lazio's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi and Atalanta's Isak Hien react. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Substitute Gustav Isaksen's goal earned Lazio a 1-0 win away to Atalanta on Sunday, which boosts the visitors' hopes of earning a top four spot in Serie A and leaves the hosts nervously looking over their shoulder.

Lazio move to sixth in the standings on 55 points, level with fifth-placed Juventus who face AS Roma later on Sunday. Atalanta remain third on 58, two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who host Napoli on Monday.

Atalanta had topped the table for a period in December during a run of 11 consecutive league wins, but the wheels have since come off as Gian Piero Gasperini's side have now won just four in the last 14.

The opening half was played at a sluggish tempo, with neither side able to muster a shot on target and little to brighten up a dull afternoon at the Gewiss stadium.

Lazio finally forced Marco Carnesecchi into a save early in the second half, the Atalanta keeper parrying away a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru shot from distance and minutes later his opposite number made a more impressive stop to keep out the hosts.

Sead Kolasinac pulled the ball back to Mateo Retegui at the edge of the six-yard box but this season's top scorer in the league was denied by Christos Mandas' reflex save.

The goalmouth action continued and Lazio took the lead nine minutes after the break when Dele-Bashiru headed down a long ball from his keeper into the area and half-time replacement Isaksen slid in to send his shot past Carnesecchi.

Mandas made another save from Davide Zappacosta's shot from the edge of the area as the hosts desperately chased an equaliser while Carnesecchi tipped away a Luca Pellegrini deflected cross to keep Lazio from doubling their lead.

Atalanta had a late chance but Marco Brescianini sent his header wide and the hosts slumped to a third consecutive defeat while Lazio returned to winning ways after three games without success.

The home fans have been starved for success in Bergamo, with Atalanta failing to win in their last seven home league games, their last victory dating back to December and their bid to earn a Champions League spot appears to be running out of steam.

Fenerbahce win as Mourinho begins three-match ban for nose-grab

IMAGE: Fenerbache players celebrate a goal against Trabzonspor in their Super Lig match. Photograph: Fenerbahçe SK/X

Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho was handed a fine and a three-match suspension after grabbing the nose of Galatasaray’s manager, Okan Buruk, following a heated Istanbul derby last week.

Mourinho served the first match of his suspension on Sunday, with Fenerbahçe securing a 4-1 victory over Trabzonspor. He will miss upcoming league matches against Sivasspor and Kayserispor. Additionally, the Turkish Football Federation imposed a fine of approximately $7,700 on the Portuguese coach.

The incident occurred after Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday. Mourinho, Fenerbahçe's renowned coach, reached out from behind Buruk and made contact with his nose. Buruk fell to the ground clutching his face, and Mourinho was quickly escorted away from the scene.

Fenerbahçe later accused Buruk of exaggerating the situation, claiming he had "thrown himself to the ground as if he'd been shot."

Currently in second place, Fenerbahçe is three points behind Galatasaray in the Süper Lig.