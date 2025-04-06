'US visa issues won't affect 2026 FIFA World Cup'

IMAGE: There has been fear that the long visa appointment wait time combined with harsher regulations implemented by new president Donald Trump could make it more difficult for football fans to make it to the US for the World Cup. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/Reuters

France football great Marcel Desailly does not feel that visa issues relating to entering the United States will have any impact on the 2026 FIFA World Cup as 'sport is above all these'.



The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The United States will host 78 matches, while Canada and Mexico will each stage 13 games in the 48-team tournament.



There has been fear that the long visa appointment wait time combined with harsher regulations implemented by new president Donald Trump could make it more difficult for football fans to make it to the US for the World Cup.



But Desailly, a member of France's 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 Euro winnings teams, said previous editions of the showpiece had succeeded despite having 'bigger problems than a few visa issues.'



"Honestly, no," said Desailly when asked if Trump's policies on tariffs and visas could affect the next World Cup.



"Sport is above that. We have had World Cups in places with bigger problems than a few visa issues," he said during a virtual interaction ahead of Laureus World Sports Awards to be held in Madrid on April 21.



"Look at Qatar (2022)! So much criticism before the tournament. People said 'It won't work'. But it worked. It was a fantastic tournament. The organisation, the safety, the atmosphere -- all top level."



Desailly, a Laureus World Sports Academy member, is banking on the unifying power of sport in a diverse world.



"Football unites

people. I believe the next World Cup, even with politics in the background, will still be a celebration. That's what sport does."The 56-year-old Desailly, who last played for France in 2004, said winning the 1998 World Cup changed his life and united his country."Everything... it changed my life. When we won, France became one country. Not Black France, not White France - just France. People were in the streets, hugging, crying, celebrating together. For once, football showed us our power to unite.

"And that legacy? It led to the Women's World Cup getting more attention. It inspired kids. It proved that football could lead social change."



He also won the UEFA Champions League title with French side Marseille and Italian club AC Milan.



Asked which team is the favourite to win the Champions League this year, Desailly said, "Bayern Munich always has the tools to surprise you. But me, I think Barcelona look strong. They're back to their DNA - youth, flair, passing, belief.



"And honestly, I love when it's not always the same clubs. Let's see different teams winning. It keeps football alive. Competition is good. And when clubs from different countries reach the top, it inspires others."



On the significance of Laureus World Sports Awards, he said, "It's more than just an awards show. It's not about who scored the most goals or lifted the biggest trophy last year. It's about what sport can do beyond the pitch.



"Most of us are retired. We have had our moment. But Laureus gives us another role - to give back. We go into communities, we work with kids who are struggling, and we use sport to help them find direction.



"They might not all become champions, but they learn discipline, teamwork, confidence. That's what Laureus is about. And it brings us together, even across different sports. Boxing, athletics, tennis, football - we're one family again."