CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, August 7

IMAGE: Gold medalist Amit Panghal celebrates on the podium after beating England’s Kiaran MacDonald in the Commonwealth Games men's 48kg-51kg Flyweight boxing final, at NEC Arena in Birmingham, on Sunday.. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

India had a great day at the Commonwealth Games, wining three gold medals in boxing and another in men’s Triple Jump after a historic 1-2 in the athletics event, in Birmingham, on Sunday.

Those medals saw the country swell its tally to 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze for a haul of 55 at the end of Day 10.

The gold rush in boxing began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the England’s Demie-Jade Rezstan by a unanimous 5-0 points’ decision in the women’s 48kg (minimum weight) category.

Amit Panghal took gold in the men’s 48kg-51kg (flyweight), whipping Kiaran Macdonald, another English boxer, by the same margin.

World champion Nikhat Zareen then demolished Northern Ireland’s Cary MC Naul in another unanimous verdict.

In track and field action, at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in men’s Triple Jump with a 1-2 finish.

Eldhose, fresh from his World Championships final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped to gold on his third attempt with an effort of 17.03 metres.

Compatriot Aboobacker finished a close second with a 17.02m jump on his fifth attempt.

Sandeep Kumar kept the medals coming in athletics with a bronze in the men’s 10k walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best.

India’s women’s hockey team won bronze after beating New Zealand 2-1 via the shoot-out after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Here's how India's athletes performed on Sunday, August 7, Day 10 of the Games.

ATHLETICS:

Men's Triple Jump final: Eldhose Paul won the gold medal with a best jump of 17.03m in his third attempt.

Abdulla Aboobacker won the silver with a fifth-round jump of 17.02m.

Praveen Chitravel finished fourth with a clearance of 16.89m.

Men's 10,000m Race Walk final: Sandeep Kumar won bronze with a personal best time of 38:49.21s.

Amit Khatri finished ninth, clocking 43:04.97s.

Women's Javelin Throw final: Annu Rani won bronze with a best effort of 60m in her fourth attempt.

Shilpa Rani was seventh, clearing 54.62m.

Women's 4 x 100m Relay final: The quartet of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Jyothi Yarraji finished fifth with a time of 43.81s.

Men's Javelin Throw final: D P Manu and Rohit Yadav finished fifth and sixth with best efforts of 82.28m and 82.22m respectively.

Men's 4 x 400m Relay final: The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi and Amoj Jacob placed sixth, clocking 3:05.51s.

BADMINTON:

Women's singles semi-finals: PV Sindhu beat Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19, 21-17.

Men's singles semi-finals: Lakshya Sen beat Singapore’s Jia Heng The 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 to enter the final.

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth beat Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18 to win a bronze medal. In the semi-finals, he lost to Tze Yong Ng 21-13, 19-21, 21-10.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Australia’s Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-18 to win bronze.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Chen Peng Soon and Tian Kian Men 21-6, 21-15 to reach the final.

BOXING:

Women's 48kg final: Nitu Ghanghas beat England’s Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0.

Men's 51kg final: Amit Panghal beat England’s Kiaran MacDonald 5-0.

Women's 50kg final: Nikhat Zareen beat Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul 5-0.

CRICKET:

Women's T20 final: India lost to Australia by 9 runs. India, replying to Australia's 161-8, were dismissed for 152 in 19.3 overs.

HOCKEY:

Women's bronze medal match: India beat New Zealand 2-1 in shoot-out after regulation time ended at 1-1.

SQUASH:

Mixed doubles bronze medal match: Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal beat Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley 11-8, 11-4.

TABLE TENNIS:

Men's singles semi-final 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal beat England’s Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8.

Men's singles semi-final 2: G Sathiyan lost to England’s Liam Pitchford 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11.

Women's singles bronze medal match: Sreeja Akula lost to Australia's Yangzi Liu 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9, 7-11.

Men's doubles final: Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan lost to England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.

Mixed doubles final: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula beat Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.